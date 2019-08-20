News

Fly TAP to Brazil via Lisbon from €767

Fly TAP to Brazil with brand new connections from Dublin via Lisbon from only €767 with TAP Air Portugal!

 Discover Brazil’s white sand beaches, beautiful rainforests and vibrant cities with brand new low fares from TAP from Dublin with the option of a 5 day stopover in Lisbon at no extra cost!

 The statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro was named one of the “New Seven Wonders of the World” in 2007.

  • Brazil has 21 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Among the best known is the Iguazu National Park, home to one of the world’s largest and most impressive waterfalls.
  • Brazil is one of the world’s most bio diverse countries, with an estimated total of 4 million plant and animal species. It has more species of monkey than any other nation.
  • Rio de Janeiro’s annual Carnival attracts around 2 million revellers each day. In 2020 it will be held 21st – 26th February. Plenty time to polish those dancing shoes!
  • Brazil has more than 4,000 airports – more than any other country other than the US.
  • Fishermen in Laguna, in the southeast of Brazil, are able to use dolphins to help them catch dinner. The animals will herd fish towards waiting nets, even flicking their head to indicate that the trap has been set.

TAP is offering great fares  for flights from Dublin via Lisbon including full on-board service of Portuguese food and wines, and 23 kilos of check in baggage. TAP also offer the option of a stopover in Lisbon of up to 5 days at no extra cost so you can explore Portugal’s historical capital before continuing on your Brazilian adventure.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

