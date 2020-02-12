News

Fly the World’s Best Leisure Airline to Canada

Air Transat has been around for more than 30 years, so they know what vacationers look for. Passengers get a taste of Canada even before they land, with comfortable, direct flights from Dublin to Toronto, complimentary meals, personalised in-flight entertainment, and award-winning onboard service and hospitality – it’s no wonder passengers named Air Transat the Skytrax 2019 World’s Best Leisure Airline, two years in a row.

  • Fly direct from Dublin to Toronto between April and October with up to five flights per week in peak summer.
  • See more Canada with FREE stopovers, a GDS exclusive, with connections to Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Passengers get a free stopover in each direction, minimum stay 24 hours.

  • Economy Class passengers enjoy individual touch screens with a wide array of entertainment options, from hit TV series to classic movies and new releases such as ‘Joker’ or ‘Gemini Man’. All seats also include USB ports to charge electronic devices.

  • The complimentary Bistro Menu provides a selection of tasty hot dishes served with a side salad, a sweet treat, a glass of wine or beer, and a snack before landing. Soft drinks are complimentary, and a selection of Canadian snacks and alcoholic beverages may be purchased onboard.

  • In the mood for mood lighting? A colour palette of over 16 million shades in LED lighting creates just the right ambience onboard to help passengers relax and reduce jet lag.

NEIL STEEDMAN

