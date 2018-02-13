News

Flybe Announces 20% Off Dublin Flights to London Southend

Flybe, operated by Stobart Air, has announced 20% off flights from Dublin to London Southend Airport. Passengers can get a discounted fare when they enter SENFLY20% when booking on the airline’s website. The offer is valid on all flights from Dublin to London Southend until 20th May 2018. Bookings must be made by 20th February 2018.

Flybe’s London Southend service offers Irish passengers a low-cost alternative route to the British capital, with fares available from €19.99 one way.

The airport has its own direct rail link with fast and frequent train services with up to seven trains per hour to and from London’s Liverpool Street. London Southend Airport also features:

  • Dedicated railway station 100 paces from the terminal
  • As little as five minutes from ‘plane to train’
  • Up to seven trains per hour at peak times—minimum four an hour across the day
  • 45 minutes approximately direct rail transfer to Stratford Station located next to the Olympic Stadium and Westfield Shopping Centre
  • 53 minutes approximately direct rail transfer to London Liverpool Street Station

Which? Travel’s annual survey has ranked London Southend London’s best airport for five years in a row (2013-17). With a customer rating of 84%, London Southend was 16 percentage points higher than the next best London airport. Additionally, the Airport Operators Association voted London Southend ‘Best Small Airport’ in 2015 and 2016.

NEIL STEEDMAN

