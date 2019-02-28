News

FlyCruiseStay Wins 2019 LUX Travel & Tourism Award

Limerick-based online travel agency www.FlyCruiseStay.com has won the title of Best Online Travel Agency 2019 – Republic of Ireland in the 2019 LUX Travel & Tourism Awards.

Declan Hughes, Founder and Director, FlyCruiseStay, said: “We are very grateful to accept this marvellous award from LUX-life Magazine on behalf of our valued international client base, our dream team, preferred partners and, of course, my wonderful wife and kids. Having started FlyCruiseStay.com part-time while being a carer for my now late mother, I would like to dedicate this award to her and quote Abraham Lincoln: “All that I am and hope to be – I owe to my angel Mother.”

Steve Simpson, Awards Co-ordinator, said: “These awards cover all markets from travel agencies to food and beverages services; those who manage accommodations, provide transportation, entertainment and tours (and everything in between) to hail the key players, contributing to one of the fastest growing sectors, by revealing their dedication and hard work. I am proud to congratulate my winners and offer them my best wishes for the future.”

To find out more about these awards, visit http://www.lux-review.com/ where you can view the winners supplement and full winners list. FlyCruiseStay.com is listed here: https://www.lux-review.com/winners/flycruisestay-com

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

