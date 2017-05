Food, Glorious Food

Did you know that Germany hasn’t got a national cuisine? Typical dishes are local and regional specialities. From delicately flavoured white asparagus south of Frankfurt to the delicious richness of smoked fish in the Hamburg region.

For those not prepared to miss out on any gastronomic goodies, head for the Gourmet Festival in Düsseldorf, 25th – 27th August 2017.

PHOTO: Mannheim Market (Copyright: A Cowin)