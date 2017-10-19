Food and Wine Tourism in Italy at WTM

Italy is regarded as number one destination for Food and Wine Tourism in the world, offering an unmistakable mix of flavours, scents, and aromas.

Aside from having one of the most famous cuisines in the world, it also offers an immense variety of different regional dishes and recipes.

Food and wine will be the focus of Italy’s promotional activities in 2018, a myriad of initiatives are scheduled for the year from traditional food and wine festivals to special events devised to make this year truly memorable for food and wine lovers.

