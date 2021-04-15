Forcing Airlines to Police Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is ‘Simply Mad’

Europe’s largest airline association, the Brussels-based Airlines for Europe, has said that making airlines responsible for policing Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine rules is “simply mad.”
Read the story here.
Europe’s largest airline association, the Brussels-based Airlines for Europe, has said that making airlines responsible for policing Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine rules is “simply mad.”
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
How many holidays will you take in 2022?
Total Votes: 5
YouTube
RSS