Foster and Allen Have a Singing Thyme in Malta

Country music legends Tony Allen and Mick Foster discovered exactly what Malta has to offer on their recent visit to the Mediterranean island for RTÉ One’s new travel show, High Road, Low Road.

The programme, which was broadcast on RTE, saw the duo visit some of the island’s most loved attractions while also experiencing Maltese cuisine and taking part in some unforgettable activities.

On arrival at the airport, Tony learned that he would be living the 5-star high life in Malta, while Mick was discovering exactly how much you can do and see in Malta on a tighter budget.

Some of the highlights of their visit included Tony enjoying a carriage ride in the ‘Silent City’ of Mdina, a private food tour, and taking a vintage car to the Ta’ Betta Wine Estates.

Mick tried his hand at horse riding in Golden Bay, visited a chocolate shop, explored the Mnajdra Temples, and took a trip around Popeye’s Village.

The lads then met up to drive a Rolling Geek around the island and went busking on the Maltese streets.

If you missed the broadcast then you can catch the show again on Monday night at 11:35pm or on the RTÉ Player. You can also view some clips from the show here: https://we.tl/t-jnm4L6jjNY

High Road, Low Road is a new travel show that pairs celebrities and sends them off to far-flung destinations for an adventure of discovery, culture and fun.

Ryanair has been flying to Malta five times a week from Dublin in the summer and twice a week from Cork.

