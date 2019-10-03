News

Four Agencies Nominated for Munster Travel Agency of the Year

Four travel agencies have been nominated for the 2019 ITTN Munster Travel Agency of the Year Award – and the winner will be announced on Tuesday 22 October.

ITTN confidentially invited 20 supplier companies – five airlines, five tour operators, four cruise companies, three bed banks, and one ferry, rail and car rental company – to each nominate one agency in each province. Those listed below received the most nominations.

Each agency has been given two weeks to make a submission, and these will be judged by John Devereux, winner of the 2018 ITTN Industry Achievement Award; Sarah Slattery, TheTravelExpert.ie; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; and Neil Steedman, News, Features & Social Media Editor, ITTN.

NOMINATED AGENCIES FOR LEINSTER

Bowe Travel

J Barter Travel

Lee Travel

Travel Focus

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

