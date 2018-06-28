Four Brands of Escorted Tours with The Travel Corporation

The Travel Corporation team of Carol Hurley, Events; Brian Hynes, Senior Sales Manager; Sharon Jordan, Business Manager; and Marissa Beck, Marketing & PR Executive, dressed up for the Roaring Twenties to welcome agents to the launch of the Insight Vacations 2019 USA & Canada brochure.

Access to the ‘secret venue’ comprised texts from Brian providing an input code for a nondescript black door in Wicklow Street, with instructions to walk down the alleyway and up a staircase, where another text provided a password to gain entry. All very mysterious but part of the fun that is always a TTC event.

Presentations were made not only on the new Insight Vacations 2019 USA & Canada brochure but also on all the four brands of escorted tours that The Travel Corporation now offers in the Irish market: CostSaver, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, and Luxury Gold.

CostSaver

The CostSaver programme, which became available through Sunway last September, comprises 3-star ‘value tours without compromise’ that include the same itineraries, travel directors, and luxury transport as the Trafalgar programme but using 3-star or 4-star accommodation and with some of the sights and activities made optional, thus creating lower prices.

There are 54 itineraries in two trip styles covering 36 countries – and 21 of the trips are new. Sunway now has three programmes: USA & Canada, South America, and Britain & Europe.

Trafalgar

The 4-star Trafalgar tours now have a dedicated brochure for Ireland in conjunction with Sunway and comprise 226 itineraries in eight trip styles covering 65 countries.

For the first time in 72 years, Trafalgar has launched a dedicated programme in Africa. The new portfolio features 10 handcrafted trips visiting nine countries, including trips to five brand new destinations: Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya.

Insight Vacations

Insight Vacations’ new USA & Canada brochure for 2019 offers 12 5-star itineraries, all including travel on luxury coaches with just 40 seats rather than the standard 53 seats, thus providing easier travel with smaller groups, extra legroom, and free onboard wi-fi.

For first-time visitors to the USA, the 22-day America The Beautiful tour travels from Los Angeles to New York via Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Flagstaff, Santa Fe, Amarillo, Dallas/Fort Worth, Little Rock, Memphis, Atlanta, Charleston, the Carolinas, and Washington DC.

Luxury Gold

Finally, there are 6-star luxury tours offered by Luxury Gold that include exclusive VIP experiences, exceptional dining, luxury hotels in excellent locations, a travelling concierge, and sustainable travel through partnering with the TreadRight Foundation.