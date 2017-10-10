News

Four Days Left to Enter for ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

Travel agencies have just four more days to enter for the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards at: https://goo.gl/ScFJ9E

Submissions must be made by Friday 13th October 2017 and comprise the following:

  • Your name, job title and email address
  • Name of agency, head office address and phone number
  • Brief statement on agency, including USPs, awards, achievements, and marketing/promotion innovations in 2017 (200 words maximum)
  • Agency website(s), social media platforms and YouTube links
  • One exterior and one interior photo
  • Why your agency should win (50 words maximum)

All agency submissions will be assessed by four judges: Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; and Sarah Slattery, Social Media Manager, ITTN – with the judging panel convened by a non-voting Chairman, Stephen Murray, Grant Thornton.

Four regional winners will be announced on Tuesday 31st October and the overall winner of the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year award will be announced at the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 24th November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

