Four Gold, Four Silver Sponsors for 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Irish Travel Trade News invites you to become an Official Sponsor of the 27th Irish Travel Trade Awards, which will take place at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 23rd November 2018. With an expected 350+ attendees from the travel industry, this Gala Dinner event presents an excellent networking opportunity to travel industry leaders and targeted exposure for travel organisations at Ireland’s travel industry social night of the year.

Eight companies have already signed up as Gold Headline or Silver Sponsors:

Gold Headline Sponsors

Emirates

Hertz

Spanish Tourist Office

Tourism Malaysia

Silver Sponsors

Cork Airport

Shannon Airport

Silversea

The Travel Corporation

The event is also supported by Clayton Hotels and Grant Thornton, and is organised by Advantage Events on behalf of Irish Travel Trade News, which has been hosting the Irish Travel Trade Awards for over 26 years.

This year 26 awards will be presented in the following categories: Airlines, Destinations, Sea Transport, Land Transport, Travel Agency Services, Tour Operators, and All Companies. There will also be three special awards:

The ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Awards go to six finalists, with one overall winner receiving tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ worldwide network.

The ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards honour a travel agency in each province and one receives the overall all-Ireland award.

The ITTN Industry Achievement Award honours the innovation and contribution to the Irish travel industry made by an individual.

Gold Headline Sponsorship Benefits

Table of 12 at the Awards ceremony

Your 60-second video shown on the big screen loop throughout the evening

Opportunity for you to present at least two Awards in a non-competing category – with your company logo shown on the big screen during the presentation

Your company logo featured as a Gold Headline Sponsor on the www.ittn.ie/awards page and linking through to your website

Your company logo featured as a Gold Headline Sponsor on the paparazzi wall, on the Awards menu, and on the Awards banner to be published on the www.ittn.ie home page and on pre- and post-Awards eNews

Editorial coverage in the Awards issue of Irish Travel Trade News published in January 2019

500-word trade-focused interview published in a pre-Awards eBulletin and on the Irish Travel Trade News Facebook page

500-word consumer-focused article published on the website www.thetraveldirectory.ie and the Travel Directory Facebook page

One large display item either outside the hotel entrance or in the pre-dinner reception area (item to be pre-approved)

Your company logo on a big screen in the pre-dinner reception area

Facility for a place setting gift for each guest (gift to be pre- approved)

Video interview for inclusion in the 2018 Awards video and with edited transcript included in the Awards issue of Irish Travel Trade News published in January 2019

Silver Sponsorship Benefits

Table of 10 at the Awards ceremony

Your 30-second video shown on the big screen loop throughout the evening

Opportunity for you to present at least one Award in a non-competing category – with your company logo shown on the big screen during the presentation

Your company logo featured as a Silver Sponsor on the www.ittn.ie/awards page and linking through to your website

Your company logo featured as a Silver Sponsor on the paparazzi wall, on the Awards menu, and on the Awards banner to be published on the www.ittn.ie home page and on pre- and post-Awards eNews

Editorial coverage in the Awards issue of Irish Travel Trade News published in January 2019

Your pop-up banner displayed in the pre-dinner reception area

Other Sponsorship Opportunities

There are many other sponsorship opportunities available at the event and we are more than happy to discuss any individual requirements you may have.

For more information or to confirm a sponsorship package please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager, E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield, E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood, E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333