News

Four Irish Forced Into Austrian Quarantine

Four Irish Forced Into Austrian Quarantine

Four Irish citizens are among the 96 foreigners who have been arrested for alleged breaches of Covid-19 protocols before being forced into mandatory quarantine. They each face fines of up to €2,180.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Loves Travel Agents

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

ITAA vs Ryanair Continues

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

JetBlue Reveals New Business Class

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

‘Leading the Tourism Recovery’ – Book Your Place for ITIC’s Virtual Conference on 10 February

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Told to Remove Controversial Ads

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

CityJet Would Be ‘Delighted’ to Talk to Aer Lingus About Regional Service Contract

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

Tui’s Lapland Magic Offer

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

2020 Worst Year for Tourism, Says UNTWO

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

Irish Wedding Industry in Crisis

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn