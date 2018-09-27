News

Four More Days to Enter ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for September

Have you entered the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition this month yet? You have just four more days to be in with a chance to be our September winner.

In this year’s competition six finalists will each win a €200 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 144 destinations on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network. To enter, click here .

You can see all the entries submitted to date at: www.ittn.ie/2018-ittn-travel-photographer-of-the-year-competition-entries/

