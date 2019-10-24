Four New Categories for 2019 ITTN Awards Include Best Premium Economy Airline

Voting will close in two days’ time on Friday 25th October for the 22 award categories in this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards, with the categories including four newly introduced awards: Best Airline Ex-Ireland, Best Premium Economy Airline, Best City Break Destination in Europe, and Best Escorted Tour Operator.

If you are a travel agent in Ireland, North or South, and you haven’t voted yet, VOTE NOW at: www.ittn.ie/itt-awards/2019/

The 22 Award categories are as follows:

AIRLINES

Best Airline Ex-Ireland

Whether it be for Britain, continental Europe or further field, which airline provides your ex-Ireland clients with the best service?

Best Long Haul Airline

When the destination is the Middle East, Africa, Asia / Pacific, Central or South America, which airline operating from a European hub is top of your class for quality of performance?

Best Premium Economy Airline

When your client would like business class-style travel at economy class-style prices, which airline’s Premium Economy cabin do you choose?

Best Business Class Airline

For Business Class, which airline provides your clients with the best airport transfers, lounges, seat/bed, inflight services, cuisine and entertainment?

DESTINATIONS

Best City Break Destination in Europe

Whether it’s for an event, sightseeing, culture, nightlife, activities, or Christmas markets, which city in Europe offers the best short breaks?

Best Destination in North America

Which country in North America – Canada, Mexico or which State in the USA – provides your clients with the top holiday experience and value for money?

Best Destination in Asia / Pacific

Whether it’s in Asia, near or far, or down under in Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific islands, which country is most worth the long haul?

Best Sun Holiday Destination

Which destination tops your list of recommendations for sun, sea, sand and… sensational value?

SEA TRANSPORT

Best Ferry Company

Between Ireland and Britain or Continental Europe, which ferry company’s ships and service ride the crest of your wave?

Best River Cruise Company

When an inland cruise is your client’s wish, which river cruise company provides them with the destinations, luxury and value to make their dream come true?

Best Ocean Cruise Company

When an ocean or sea holiday cruise package is your client’s request, which cruise company sails away with the booking?

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company

When your client desires personal service on a luxury cruise across the oceans or seas, which company is top of your deck?

LAND TRANSPORT

Best Car Rental Company

Whatever the destination, which rental company provides your business and leisure clients with the best cars, service and value for money?

Best Rail Company

Almost every country has its rail networks, but which company provides the best trains and ticketing service to set your clients on the right track?

TRAVEL AGENCY SERVICES

Best National Tourist Office

Which National Tourist Office provides your agency with the best service and destination support?

Best Accommodation Provider

For a worldwide choice of quality hotels, resorts, and other accommodation, with which accommodation group or agency do you check in your clients?

TOUR OPERATORS

Best Sun Tour Operator

For summer or winter sun, which tour operator is the best for resorts, flights, accommodation, representation, value for money, and service?

Best Ski Tour Operator

For choice of ski resorts and accommodation, convenient flights and transfers, and excellent packages and après ski, who is at the very peak?

Best Escorted Tour Operator

When your client would like an escorted tour, be it by bus, car, coach or train, or an adventure holiday or expedition cruise, who do you recommend?

Best Long Haul Tour Operator

When your clients plan to travel beyond Europe, whether for a short stay, long stay, multi-centre or touring holiday, honeymoon, adventure or cultural tour, whom do you call?

ALL COMPANIES

Best Agency Support / Training Programme

When staff members require training, whether in-house, off-site or online, which supplier or tourist board provides the best agency support?

Best Familiarisation Trip

Which supplier or tourist board has organised the best fam trip for Irish travel agents since January 2018?