Four Province Winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards Announced

Irish Travel Trade News is pleased to announce the winners of an ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award in each province. The judging panel comprised Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Michael Flood, ITTN Editor; and Sarah Slattery, ITTN Social Media Manager.

The four province winners are:

LEINSTER

Travalue.ie, Navan, Co Meath

MUNSTER

Harvey Travel, Waterford City, Co Waterford

CONNAUGHT

Grogan Travel, Tuam, Co Galway

ULSTER

Oasis Travel, Lisburn, Co Antrim

The overall winner of the ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award will be announced at the Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.