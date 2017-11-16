Irish Travel Trade News is pleased to announce the winners of an ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award in each province. The judging panel comprised Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Michael Flood, ITTN Editor; and Sarah Slattery, ITTN Social Media Manager.
The four province winners are:
LEINSTER
Travalue.ie, Navan, Co Meath
MUNSTER
Harvey Travel, Waterford City, Co Waterford
CONNAUGHT
Grogan Travel, Tuam, Co Galway
ULSTER
Oasis Travel, Lisburn, Co Antrim
The overall winner of the ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award will be announced at the Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.
YouTube
RSS