News

Four Province Winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards Announced

Four Province Winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards Announced

Irish Travel Trade News is pleased to announce the winners of an ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award in each province. The judging panel comprised Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Michael Flood, ITTN Editor; and Sarah Slattery, ITTN Social Media Manager.

The four province winners are:

LEINSTER

Travalue.ie, Navan, Co Meath

Travalue.ie

MUNSTER

Harvey Travel, Waterford City, Co Waterford

Harvey Travel

CONNAUGHT

Grogan Travel, Tuam, Co Galway

Grogan Travel 2

ULSTER

Oasis Travel, Lisburn, Co Antrim

Oasis Travel 2

 

The overall winner of the ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award will be announced at the Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Martin Skelly

Martin Skelly to Chair Irish Travel Industry Summit

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Irish Travel Trade News Awards 2016, held at the Clayton hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin . November 2016

Win Big Prizes at the Irish Travel Trade Awards!

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Skytours Home Page

Skytours Seeks Full-Time Senior Travel Sales Consultant

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Air Transat New Livery

Air Transat Unveils New Livery as it Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Imelda McCarthy 2 Photo

Imelda McCarthy Becomes the 70th Travel Counsellor

Michael FloodNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Catalonia

Catalonia 2018: The Year of Culture

Neil SteedmanNovember 16, 2017
Read More
Clayton Hotel Burlington Road Exterior

Industry Summit on Leisure Travel Opportunities and New EU Package Travel Directive

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2017
Read More
ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Donna Kenny is ITTN Readers Finalist in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition with ‘Sleepy Greece’

Neil SteedmanNovember 14, 2017
Read More
EMIRATES FIRST CLASS CABIN 777 MID

Emirates Ads for First Class Fronted by Jeremy Clarkson

Michael FloodNovember 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland