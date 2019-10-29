Four Province Winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards Announced

Irish Travel Trade News has announced the winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards for Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster. The overall all-Ireland winner will be announced at the ITTN Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 22 November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.

ITTN confidentially invited 20 supplier companies – five airlines, five tour operators, four cruise companies, three bed banks, and one ferry, rail and car rental company – to each nominate one agency in each province.

The agencies receiving the most nominations were invited to make submissions and these were judged by John Devereux, winner of the 2018 ITTN Industry Achievement Award; Sarah Slattery, TheTravelExpert.ie; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; and Neil Steedman, News, Features & Social Media Editor, ITTN.

LEINSTER WINNER: Platinum Travel

Judges comments: “In Leinster, Platinum Travel has uniquely developed three ‘branches’ (garden head office, seafront admin office, castle boardroom) plus five home-based service agents, with innovation extending to partnerships with US States, flydriveusa.ie tours, and niche incoming markets.”

MUNSTER WINNER: Travel Focus

Judges comments: “A one-branch agency in Munster, Travel Focus differentiates itself with niche long-haul (with particular focus on South Africa), high-end leisure and corporate departments, and has introduced a new quotation system and an impressive new website.”

CONNACHT WINNER: Fahy Travel

Judges comments: “Always a strong contender in Connacht, Fahy Travel significantly increased its marketing activities this year, launched a Weddings at Sea department, and merged Corrib Travel – even their charity events and local sponsorships are impressive.”

ULSTER WINNER: Oasis Travel

Judges comments: “Six well-designed branches and a strong sales and marketing strategy give Oasis Travel a big presence in Ulster, including its ex-Belfast Celebrity cruise, major investment in virtual reality, innovative customer events, and a strong CSR programme.”