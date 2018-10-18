Four Province Winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards Announced

Irish Travel Trade News is pleased to announce the four province winners of a 2018 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award. The judging panel comprised Joan Scales, formerly The Irish Times; Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Sarah Slattery, The Travel Expert; Michael Flood, ITTN Editor; and Neil Steedman, ITTN News & Features Editor.

The four province winners are:

LEINSTER

Cassidy Travel, Dublin City, Co Dublin

Judges’ comments: “In addition to developing nine branches and travel pods throughout Dublin, as well as a strong website and eight product brochures, Cassidy Travel has shown real innovation with its in-store self-service iPads, ‘suitcase’ mascots, Little Explorers writing programme for children, and development of its Facebook page to 175,600 followers.”

Other finalists in Leinster were: eTravel, Marble City Travel, Platinum Travel

MUNSTER

Lee Travel, Cork City, Co Cork

Judges’ comments: “Lee Travel has significantly expanded its social media presence, including 13,000 followers on Facebook, has part-chartered Independence of the Seas for two mini-cruises in 2019 from Cobh and Southampton, flies 500 schoolchildren for the Hope Foundation to India every year, and operates ex-Cork charters to Six Nations competitions. We also note the agency’s quick response recently to assist clients of Heffernan’s Travel.”

Other finalists in Munster were: Corporate Travel Management; J Barter Travel; Strand Travel

CONNAUGHT

Fahy Travel, Galway City, Co Galway

Judges’ comments: “Multi-award-winning Fahy Travel is presented with yet another award for its innovative Holiday Expo and Adventure Evening (jointly with G Adventures), both held in Galway last September, and for its plans to establish a dedicated Adventure Tours department.”

Other finalists in Connaught were: Fly Away Travel, Grogan Travel, Keller Travel

ULSTER

Atlantic Travel, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Judges’ comments: “Atlantic Travel has made great strides in the past two years by focusing on brand awareness and marketing initiatives, particularly in developing its cruise market and expertise, as well as its Holiday & Cruise Show. Introduction this year of Workplace by Facebook has improved enquiry responses and analytics. Opportunities presented this year by Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Killybegs and the Irish Open in Ballyliffin were acted on, and a commercial agreement with Jet2.com was achieved in August.”

Other finalists in Ulster were: American Holidays, Oasis Travel, O’Hanrahan Travel

Awards Gala Dinner

The overall winner of the ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award will be announced at the Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner on Friday 23rd November 2018 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

For table and seat bookings at the Gala Dinner, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager,

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield,

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood,

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333