Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Announces Seven New Sailings for 2022

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is unveiling a series of brand new sailings for 2022 available to book from tomorrow (Friday, 29th January), capturing the natural beauty of late winter and springtime Norway in all its glory, including narrow fjord cruising and a chance to witness the spectacular Northern Lights.

The seven sailings will be available across the whole Fred. Olsen fleet – Bolette, Borealis, Balmoral and Braemar – with departures from Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth) from March to May next year.

To make the most of their holiday, those who book by 1st March 2021 will be able to choose between a free drinks package upgrade or up to £280 to spend on board.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are always incredibly proud to take our guests to Norway, as it is from this beautiful part of the world that our heritage stems.

“In Norway our smaller-sized ships really come into their own, allowing us to offer exceptional scenic sailings deep into the heart of the fjords, and to visit many wonderful destinations that can only be reached by smaller ships, such as Fjaerlandsfjord and Åkrafjord.

“Our handcrafted sailings allow our guests to experience the best of Norway in the spring, from sailing the size-restricted Lysefjord and cruising amongst the steep, rocky mountains to enjoying a scenic diversion into Maurangerfjord to turn in front of the sprawling Fureberg waterfall at a time of year when the melting snow makes it flow stronger.

“On visits to Bergen, hike up Mount Fløyen with a local as your guide, experience an authentic husky ride in Tromsø and spend time with members of the Sami communities in Alta.

“Whichever itinerary you choose, you can be sure there will be exceptional and immersive experiences awaiting you, whether you are returning to Norway or cruising with us for the very first time.”

New Cruises

Bolette’s 14-night ‘In Search of the Northern Lights’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 24th March 2022. Prices start from £1,899 per person.

Ports of call: Southampton, UK – Bergen, Norway – Crossing the Arctic Circle – Bodø, Norway – Cruising Devil’s Jaw (Djevelens Tanngard) – Alta, Norway (overnight stay) – Cruising Øksfjorden, Norway – Cruising Jøkelfjorden, Norway – Tromsø, Norway (overnight stay) – Ålesund, Norway – Southampton, UK

Balmoral’s seven-night ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, departing from Newcastle on 6th April 2022. Prices start from £999per person.

Ports of call: Newcastle, UK – Cruising Lysefjord, Norway – Cruising Maurangerfjord, Norway – Cruising Hardangerfjord, Norway – Eidfjord, Norway – Bergen, Norway – Olden, Norway – Cruising Nordfjord and Innvikfjorden, Norway – Cruising by Hornelen, Nordfjord – Andalsnes, Norway – Newcastle, UK

Bolette’s seven-night ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 7th April 2022. Prices start from £999 per person.

Ports of call: Southampton, UK – Cruising Lysefjord, Norway – Olden, Norway – Cruising Nordfjord and Innvikfjorden, Norway – Cruising by Hornelen, Norway – Flåm, Norway – Cruising Sognefjord, Norway – Cruising Fjærlandsfjorden, Norway – Bergen, Norway – Southampton, UK

Balmoral’s five-night ‘Springtime Fjords in Five Nights’ cruise, departing from Newcastle on 27th April 2022. Prices start from £749 per person.

Ports of call: Newcastle, UK – Cruising Lysefjord, Norway – Bergen, Norway – Eidfjord, Norway – Cruising Furebergfoss Waterfall, Norway – Cruising Hardangerfjord, Norway – Newcastle, UK

Bolette’s seven-night ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 15th May 2022. Prices start from £999 per person.

Ports of call: Cruising Lysefjord, Norway – Cruising Jøsenfjord, Norway – Eidfjord, Norway – Cruising Hardangerfjord, Norway – Cruising Maurangerfjord and Furebergfossen, Norway – Olden, Norway – Cruising Nordfjord and Innvikfjorden, Norway – Cruising by Hornelen, Norway – Haugesund, Norway – Southampton, UK

Borealis’ nine-night ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, departing from Liverpool on 25th May 2022. Prices start from £1,299 per person.

Ports of call: Belfast, UK – Olden, Norway – Cruising Nordfjord & Eidsfjorden, Norway – Cruising by Hornelen, Norway – Flåm, Norway – Cruising Nærøyfjord to Dyrdal, Norway – Cruising Sognefjord, Norway – Eidfjord, Norway – Cruising Hardangerfjord, Norway – Cruising Maurangerfjord & Fubergfoss, Norway – Bergen, Norway – Lerwick, Shetland Islands, UK – Liverpool, UK

Braemar’s seven-night ‘Springtime Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, departing from Edinburgh (Rosyth) on 26th May 2022. Prices start from £999 per person.

Ports of call: Edinburgh (Rosyth), UK – Cruising Lysefjord, Norway – Cruising Karmsund, Norway – Haugesund, Norway – Cruising Åkrafjord & Langfoss waterfall – Eidfjord, Norway – Cruising Hardangerfjord, Norway – Cruising Maurangerfjord & Furebergfoss, Norway – Olsen, Norway – Cruising Nordfjord & Innvikfjorden, Norway – Cruising by Hornelen, Norway – Ålesund, Norway – Cruising Hjørundfjord – Edinburgh (Rosyth), UK

These sailings are among the first to be teased from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 2022/23 programme, ahead of the launch of its full cruise programme later this spring.