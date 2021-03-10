Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Unveils 2022/23 Cruising Programme With New Regional Departures

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has today unveiled a brand new programme of cruising for 2022/23 as the line gears up for a return to sailing, with 126 new voyages taking in 82 countries, with NEW regional departures from Belfast and London Tilbury.

The programme includes closer to home excursions around the British Isles and shorter, five-night breaks, with departures from eight UK ports – London Tilbury, Belfast, Portsmouth, Southampton, Dover, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth) – with a number of ex-UK sailings and fly-cruise options for those looking to venture further afield.

The Fred. Olsen fleet will sail into a number of maiden ports in 2022/23, including Hakata and Nagoya in Japan; Crotone, Gallipoli and Monopoli in Italy; Lyngdal in Norway and Louisbourg in Canada, to name a few.

There will also be another opportunity to relive history when Braemar returns to the narrow Corinth Canal in Greece in spring 2023.

The programme has been released to Oceans members today ahead of general on sale on Monday. Those booking onto a new cruise can choose between a free all inclusive drinks package or money to spend on board.

Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “We are always incredibly proud to unveil our new cruise programmes, but this year it feels particularly exciting as it is the first time we will do so with our new look fleet.

“Every year we craft our new itineraries from scratch to ensure that we continue to offer our guests exceptional experiences in the destinations they visit with us. This has felt even more important this year, with the past 12 months having left us all dreaming of our next adventures and really considering what we all want from our holidays.

“A big part of 2022 will be making the most of our beautiful British Isles, with scenic cruising just as rewarding as the wonderful ports of call.

“For those looking to set sail on a shorter cruise, there are plenty on offer, each with the opportunity to experience time ashore, entertainment-packed sea days and scenic cruising aplenty.

“Our ships really come into their own in the Norwegian fjords, and of course we are continuing to celebrate that. Aboard our smaller-sized fleet, guests will be able sail size-restricted waters, away from the well-sailed route, right into the heart of the fjordland. Plus, the northerly departure ports of Newcastle and Rosyth in Edinburgh are ideally placed to showcase them at their best in just five nights.

“But the shorter escapes are not just bound to Norway, with sailings to Belgium, France, Denmark and Spain available in six nights or less, with many of these sailings made possible by the impressive sailing speeds of our new ships, Bolette and Borealis.

“We also have some exceptional sailings further afield for those ready to explore the world again, taking in the autumnal beauty of Canada, rugged explorations of Spitsbergen, and even the chance to follow in the footsteps of Phileas Fogg with an 80-day around the world adventure.”

Highlights of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 2022/23 programme include:

Borealis’ eight-night S2215 ‘Scenic Isles of Scotland’ cruise, departing from Liverpool on 9th June and Belfast on 10th June 2022. Prices start from £1,299 per person.

Ports of call: Liverpool, England – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Rothesay, Isle of Bute – Cruising by Mull of Kintyre – Cruising by Duart Castle – Cruising Sound of Mull – Cruising by Fingals Cave – Cruising by Dutchman’s Cap – Cruising by The Small Isles – Portree, Isle of Skye – Invergordon, Scotland – Kirkwall, Orkney Islands – Liverpool, England (for Liverpool debarkation) – Belfast, Northern Ireland (for Belfast debarkation)

Balmoral’s five-night L2225 ‘Summertime Norwegian Fjords’ cruise, departing from Newcastle on 27th August 2022. Prices start from £799 per person.

Ports of call: Newcastle, England – Cruising Lysefjord, Norway – Bergen, Norway – Eidfjord, Norway – Cruising Hardangerfjord, Norway – Cruising Maurangerfjord and Furebergfoss, Norway – Newcastle, England

Bolette’s 15-night T2229 ‘Ancient Walls of the Med with Malta’ cruise, departing from London Tilbury on 17th November 2022. Prices start from £1,899 per person.

Ports of call: London, UK – Melilla, Spanish Morocco, Spain – Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy – Valletta, Malta – Cartagena, Spain – Gibraltar – Lisbon, Portugal – Montoir-de-Bretagne, France – London, UK

Braemar’s 10-night M2307 ‘Corinth Canal & Ancient Greece’ fly-cruise, departing from Valletta, Malta on 27th March 2023. Prices start from £2,199 per person.

Ports of call: Valletta, Malta – Ermoupoli, Greece – Rhodes, Greece – Agios Nikolaos, Crete – Piraeus (for Athens), Greece (overnight stay) – Cruising Corinth Canal, Greece – Argostoli, Kefallonia – Katakolon, Greece – Valletta, Malta