News

Fred. Olsen Cruises Delays Return to End of June

Fred. Olsen Cruises Delays Return to End of June

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines  is cancelling all sailings until the end of June 2021 in light of the current restrictions in England as a result of the pandemic.

The company had been due to resume sailing on 22 May, with the extension to affect 14 sailings.

All guests affected will be given a number of options, including a no quibble refund or an additional future cruise credit.

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“We are constantly reviewing our back in service dates in line with the latest Government guidance, and working closely with CLIA and other industry bodies towards a return to sailing.

“This extra time allows us the opportunity to fully understand how the roll-out in the vaccine affects the procedures we operate on board and ashore.

“We know that our guests are missing cruising, as indeed are we, and we can’t wait to welcome them all back on board when the time is right.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Blue Insurance’s Virtual Cafe Goes Live

Fionn DavenportFebruary 5, 2021
Read More

MSC Cruises Aims to Restart Cruises to Greece by Easter

Fionn DavenportFebruary 5, 2021
Read More

Canada Bans Cruises Until 2022

Fionn DavenportFebruary 5, 2021
Read More

Preferred Hotels Welcomes New Members

Michael FloodFebruary 5, 2021
Read More

Anantara Resorts Join Sri Lanka’s International Tourism Drive

Michael FloodFebruary 5, 2021
Read More

Travel: ‘Our Industry Has Been Hardest Hit’

Fionn DavenportFebruary 5, 2021
Read More

Dubai Curbs Hospitality as Covid Cases Surge

Fionn DavenportFebruary 5, 2021
Read More

Agents Given a Chance to Win Prizes With Launch of New Training Programme by Italian Tourist Board

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Look no further than Toulouse for a great French experience

Michael FloodFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn