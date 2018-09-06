Free Flights Giveaway from Cork Airport on Opera Lane

Free flights will be given away by Cork Airport this Friday as part of a ‘Spin the Wheel’ game on Opera Lane in Cork City.

Return tickets to the USA, Zurich, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Southampton and Bristol will be up for grabs from 12.00 – 14.00 on Friday 7th September 2018, along with vouchers for The Loop and car parking at Cork Airport. Free passes to the Aspire airport business lounge will also be available to win on the day.

The ‘Spin the Wheel’ competition – open to the general public – aims to promote Cork Airport’s connectivity to over 40 destinations globally. The airport has partnered with airlines Aer Lingus, Norwegian, Swiss and Aer Lingus Regional. The Red FM Roadshow will be reporting live from the event, with presenter Colm O’Sullivan and the Red Patrollers in attendance.

Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted to bring Cork Airport’s ‘Spin the Wheel’ right into the heart of Cork City. Those who wish to take part just need to answer a question about the destinations served by Cork Airport correctly. We would advise everyone to brush up on their route knowledge in advance by visiting here.



“At the moment, the airport is a buzz of activity. In recent weeks, 2019 bookings opened for Norwegian’s direct service from Cork to Boston Providence. It operates from spring to autumn at the same, three-times weekly frequency as 2018. There are also some new routes on the cards at Cork Airport, such as Aer Lingus’s direct service from Cork Airport to Lisbon commencing 26th October 2018 and Ryanair’s twice weekly service from Cork to Faro extending from a summer scheduled route to a year-round service.

“There really is so much to offer for those flying from Cork. We are asking everyone to get behind the airport, and join us on Opera Lane this Friday between 12pm and 2pm for what is expected to be a fantastic afternoon.”

The ‘Spin the Wheel’ event will be weather dependent, and further updates will be available on Cork Airport’s social media channels – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.