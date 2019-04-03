News

Free to Join Programme – You Don’t Pay Us, We Pay You!

You can register your agency in the Expedia TAAP platform free and you earn money with every booking made! There is no minimum revenue to become a TAAP affiliate and no monthly administrative costs. You also get additional features as you qualify for higher tiers.

Empower your agents, increase efficiency and get more from your travel supply with a ready-built booking engine that combines accommodations, flights, packages, activities and car rentals.

Signing up is easy. Click https://www.expedia.ie/TAAP-Registration to get started.

