Freedom Travel to Open Blackrock Branch

Celbridge-based Freedom Travel is to open a third branch in Blackrock, Co Dublin, on 7th November 2018 – and is hiring full-time and part-time staff.

Freedom Travel currently has two branches in Co Kildare – at Main Street, Celbridge, and in the Monread Shopping Centre, Naas – having previously opened then later closed a third branch in Leixlip.

Founder and Managing Director Ciara Mooney recently added another trading name, Solo Travel, to her operation and will now open a new branch in the €30 million newly refurbished Frascati Shopping Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Ciara told Irish Travel Trade News: “We move in at the end of October and will be up and running by Wednesday 7th November 2018. We are hiring for both full-time and part-time positions and applicants should contact me at ciara@freedomtravel.ie.”