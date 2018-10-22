News

Freedom Travel to Open Blackrock Branch

Celbridge-based Freedom Travel is to open a third branch in Blackrock, Co Dublin, on 7th November 2018 – and is hiring full-time and part-time staff.

Freedom Travel currently has two branches in Co Kildare – at Main Street, Celbridge, and in the Monread Shopping Centre, Naas – having previously opened then later closed a third branch in Leixlip.

Ciara Mooney, Managing Director, Freedom Travel and Solo Travel

Founder and Managing Director Ciara Mooney recently added another trading name, Solo Travel, to her operation and will now open a new branch in the €30 million newly refurbished Frascati Shopping Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Ciara told Irish Travel Trade News: “We move in at the end of October and will be up and running by Wednesday 7th November 2018. We are hiring for both full-time and part-time positions and applicants should contact me at ciara@freedomtravel.ie.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

