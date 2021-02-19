News

French Airport Plans Are Terminal

The French government has abandoned plans to build a new terminal at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport. It suggested that changing environmental priorities and the Covid-19 crisis were behind the reasons for the change of heart.

Charles de Gaulle is the second-busiest airport in Europe after London Heathrow, handling over 76 million passengers in 2019 – a fourth terminal would have been able to handle up to 40 million extra passengers a year. However, the French government has shifted its transport priorities and now requires airport development plans to allow for electric or hydrogen-fuelled planes.

Augustin de Romanet, Chief Executive, Aéroports de Paris, said in a statement that air travel must accelerate its energy transition and the airport must draw the proper conclusions from this in future projects.

