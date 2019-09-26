News

Frighteningly Good Family Offer to Alton Towers with Irish Ferries

Alton Towers will kick off its ‘Scarefest 2019’ in the coming weeks, which will see the resort become home to Halloween, opening until late on select dates so guests can enjoy their favourite rides in the dark… and Irish Ferries has a great offer on travel, accommodation and resort access for a spooktacular getaway this year.

Perfect for family fun this Halloween, the park includes rides such as Wicker Man, Galactica, and Go Jetter. There is also plenty to discover in CBeebies land for the younger members of the family.

Enjoy three nights at the Tillington Hall Hotel with breakfast for a family of two adults and two children 11 years and under sharing a family room from €492. The deal includes a return car cruise ferry and two consecutive day park passes for the family.

The deal is valid for travel and stay up to 1 November 2019.

