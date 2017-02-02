News

G Adventures Acquires Iconic Swan Hellenic Brand

G Adventures Acquires Iconic Swan Hellenic Brand

G Adventures has acquired the Swan Hellenic brand, a 60-year-old pioneering UK cruise line and respected name in the boutique cruising sector.

Acquiring Swan Hellenic further diversifies G Adventures’ portfolio of brands, adding boutique small ship cruising to its existing adventure travel, adventure cruising, and new touring businesses. This acquisition follows the recent purchase of established pioneering British escorting touring names Travelsphere and Just You.

John Warner, Vice President of Global Sales, G Adventures, said the company is determined that the legacy of this great UK brand will live on. “We know how beloved Swan Hellenic is to its loyal customer base and respect it has in the British travel community. Our long-term aim is to re-launch Swan Hellenic and re-establish the award-winning values that make it so well loved.”

G Adventures plans to restart the operation of Swan Hellenic in 2018. Itineraries will be announced this summer.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

