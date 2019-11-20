G Adventures Announces 10-Day Cyber Sale

Small-group adventure operator G Adventures has announced a 10-day Cyber Sale for the week leading up to and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with savings of up to 35% on over 7,400 departures departing between 3 December 2019 and 30 April 2020. The sale begins at 12:01 EST on 26 November and runs until 11:59 EST on 5 December.

“This Cyber Sale offers travellers a great opportunity to bag some fantastic savings on their year-end or 2020 holiday,” said Brian Young, Managing Director, G Adventures. “With thousands of departures included in wish-list destinations such as Northern Thailand, Peru’s Andean and Amazon regions, the Galapagos Islands, South Africa’s National Parks, and Costa Rica’s jungles and beaches, we have adventures to suit everyone.”

During the Cyber Sale, 600 itineraries across six continents will be marked down, adding up to more than 7,400 opportunities to join an immersive adventure before 30 April 2020. Of those, over 400 trips will feature a 30% to 35% discount. Departures and options are subject to availability, and travellers are encouraged to take advantage of the deals as soon as they go live.

Destinations with the deepest discount of 35% off will be the Galapagos, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Peru, Australia and New Zealand. Sample itineraries include:

Travellers can visit www.gadventures.com/subscriptions/newsletter to sign up for an email to notify them when deals go live on the tour operator’s homepage at www.gadventures.com on 26 November. Alternatively they can call 0207 313 6944 or consult their travel agent for full details, terms and conditions.