News

G Adventures Announces 10-Day Cyber Sale

G Adventures Announces 10-Day Cyber Sale

Small-group adventure operator G Adventures has announced a 10-day Cyber Sale for the week leading up to and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with savings of up to 35% on over 7,400 departures departing between 3 December 2019 and 30 April 2020. The sale begins at 12:01 EST on 26 November and runs until 11:59 EST on 5 December.

“This Cyber Sale offers travellers a great opportunity to bag some fantastic savings on their year-end or 2020 holiday,” said Brian Young, Managing Director, G Adventures. “With thousands of departures included in wish-list destinations such as Northern Thailand, Peru’s Andean and Amazon regions, the Galapagos Islands, South Africa’s National Parks, and Costa Rica’s jungles and beaches, we have adventures to suit everyone.”

During the Cyber Sale, 600 itineraries across six continents will be marked down, adding up to more than 7,400 opportunities to join an immersive adventure before 30 April 2020. Of those, over 400 trips will feature a 30% to 35% discount. Departures and options are subject to availability, and travellers are encouraged to take advantage of the deals as soon as they go live.

Destinations with the deepest discount of 35% off will be the Galapagos, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Peru, Australia and New Zealand. Sample itineraries include:

Travellers can visit www.gadventures.com/subscriptions/newsletter to sign up for an email to notify them when deals go live on the tour operator’s homepage at www.gadventures.com on 26 November. Alternatively they can call 0207 313 6944 or consult their travel agent for full details, terms and conditions.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Jacob Schram Appointed New Chief Executive of Norwegian

Neil SteedmanNovember 21, 2019
Read More

Virgin Atlantic Launches WestJet Codeshare Partnership

Neil SteedmanNovember 20, 2019
Read More

Three Days to Go to ITTN Awards – Nine Raffle Prizes to be Won!

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Finnair Hosts Its Top Agents to ‘Thank You’ Lunch

Michael FloodNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Record Attendance at CLIA River Cruise Conference in Amsterdam

Michael FloodNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines – One of 13 Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Stena Line Takes Delivery of Irish Sea-Bound Stena Estrid

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Skyscanner Launches Mobile-only Flight Booking Service

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Launches Charity Calendar to Commemorate 80th Anniversary

Neil SteedmanNovember 19, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland