G Adventures Appoints Sales Director for UK and Ireland

G Adventures has appointed Tom Bell as Director of Sales for the UK and Ireland. He joins from the Hotelbeds Group where he has worked for the past seven years, most recently as Regional Manager – UK & Ireland at Bedsonline. Before that he was at Midlands Co-Op Travel where he oversaw a busy call centre while leading the account management for 174 travel shops.

Tom will join G Adventures on 21 October, leading a team of 10 Global Purpose Specialists and supported by Stu Darnley, National Sales Manager.

Brian Young, Managing Director, said: “Tom comes to G Adventures with unique experience, offering a fresh new approach to leadership and development, both for our sales team and also our agency partnerships. His time at Midlands Co-Op Travel brings valuable insights and knowledge that can be applied as we drive growth among our independent agency partnerships.”

