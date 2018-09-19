G Adventures Founder Bruce Poon Tip to Give Keynote Speech at WTM London

The entrepreneur behind one of the world’s most successful adventure travel companies is to speak at WTM London – the leading global event for the travel industry. Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures, will share his expertise on the industry and share insight into his company’s remarkable success during a keynote speech on day one, Monday 5th November.

The appearance of the Canadian entrepreneur – who set up GAP Adventures (later renamed G Adventures) in 1990 at the age of 22 – is part of WTM’s commitment to bring the best speakers to the event, which will offer an unrivalled business ideas for delegates. WTM London is the hotbed of ideas for the travel and tourism industry. It is at WTM London that the ideas that fuel the future of the industry are born.

For 28 years, Poon Tip has been rallying his global workforce, which comes from different backgrounds and cultures, around the unifying purpose of ‘we love changing people’s lives’.

During this keynote speech, Poon Tip will explain how the leading small group adventure operator uses this unified purpose to drive outstanding business results and to transcend travel, creating positive social impact that makes employees feel as though they are part of something greater than themselves.

He will also reveal the results of the first global ‘State of Purpose in the Travel Industry’ survey for travel agents, and provide insights from the company’s learnings as a purpose-driven travel brand, reminding the travel industry why we love working in travel, and the impact we can have.

G Adventures now takes over 200,000 travellers on more than 700 different tours in over 100 different countries and has won global accolades for its workplace and management ethos as well as its commitment to social enterprise and ethical travel.

In 2003, Poon Tip founded Planeterra, an NGO that helps local people develop their communities, conserve their environment, and provide social solutions to local business challenges.

He has presented TED Talks and has been called upon to share his expertise on sustainable development to the World Bank and UNESCO. In addition, Poon Tip is also author of the bestselling book, ‘Looptail: How One Company Changed the World by Reinventing Business’.

Bruce Poon Tip believes: “The travel industry has the power, and the responsibility, to change lives and make our world a better place. Reconnecting with our purpose is more important than ever.

“Being part of something bigger than ourselves – part of a movement committed to sustainable travel – is what has united our employees, travellers and partners around the world for more than 28 years.”

Simon Press, Senior Director, WTM London, said: “In recent years Bruce Poon Tip has been asked to share his expertise with some of the biggest organisations in the world and we’re thrilled he is taking time out to speak at WTM London.

“G Adventures has led the way in small group travel for over 25 years, enabling people to see the world as well as supporting local communities. Over that time, G Adventures has changed the landscape of adventure travel and continues to innovate.

“The huge growth of G Adventures goes to show that it is possible to make a very successful global business and be socially responsible at the same time. Bruce will offer a number of inspiration ideas that delegates will be able to take back to their businesses.”

Bruce Poon Tip will speak on day one of WTM London, Monday 5th November, from 14.00 to 14.45 on the Global Stage.