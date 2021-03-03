G Adventures Launches New Active Travel Campaign With Discounts & Giveaways for Agents

G Adventures has launched a new Active travel campaign to support shift in demand and is offering 15% off active tours and four trip giveaways for agents on offer throughout March.

As travellers plan their next adventure for when travel starts, some are planning to swap their traditional holiday options in favour of a more active style break. A recent survey undertaken by G Adventures showed that 28% of British and Irish travellers plan to take an active trip as part of their next international holiday, with 12% saying they would take a more active break and 27% saying they’re more likely to try a new style of holiday than before the pandemic*. To help agents cater to a shifting demand for active travel, G Adventures is launching a month-long active campaign, offering discounts on ‘Active’ trips as well as trainings, webinars and four trip giveaways for agents throughout March.

Whether agents are new to this style of travel, or are experts in all things active, G Adventures will be hosting a weekly webinar throughout March, focused on educating agents on the best active experiences by region. From the lesser-known European highlights such as hiking in the Azores and Canary Islands, to iconic active adventures such as trekking Mount Kilimanjaro and The Inca Trail, there will be tours for active enthusiasts of all levels.

Each week agents will have the opportunity to win a spot on one of G Adventures European adventures, from river cruising in Burgundy and hiking the Corfu Trail to sailing along the coastline of Croatia or the Canary Islands. Agents can earn an entry into the prize draw by attending the weekly webinar. For other methods of entry, agents can visit the Agents of Change Facebook page.

To register for the webinars, agents can click the links below:

Helping agents to encourage travellers to book now for travel later, G Adventures is also offering 15% off select ‘Active’ travel style tours when booked before 31 March 2021, and departing up to 30 June, 2022. The sale includes G Adventures’ new collection of Active Europe tours, designed specifically for British and Irish travellers looking to enjoy an active break and the opportunity to explore some of Europe’s most loved destinations in a new way.

The new Active sale includes:

The Inca Trail – Combine the cultural highlights of the Sacred Valley with the challenge of one of the world’s most coveted hikes. Pass along ancient Incan passes, passing ruins, mountainscapes and cloud forests before catching a glimpse of majestic Machu Picchu at sunrise as you enter the ancient citadel through the Sun Gate. Was priced from €899pp**, now €764 for a seven-day trip from Cusco.

Mt Kilimanjaro Trek – Machame Route – Take the scenic route to the ‘roof of Africa’ on this eight day adventure, trekking Mt Kilimanjaro’s Machame Route. Hiking through rainforests, past lava fields and along rocky ridges, travellers will enjoy the scenery beneath the glaciated precipices of the southern ice fields before summiting Africa’s highest peak. Was €2,099pp**, now €1,784pp** for an eight-day trip from Moshi.

Hiking Ibiza – This six-day hiking tour shows travellers the natural side of ‘the white isle’ while hiking the rugged coastline and forests of the island’s north and western regions. Ideal for those wanting to tap into the island’s quieter, more bohemian side, this trip is perfect on its own or added on after a few days enjoying the famous music scene. Was priced from €779pp** now €662 for a six-day trip from Santa Eulària des Riu return.

Trekking Eastern Iceland – Explore the lesser-visited eastern side of Iceland on this six-day hiking adventure which offers active travellers a slice of local living while staying in a guesthouse in a small Icelandic fishing village, and enjoying farm to table meals and daily hikes. Was priced from €1,519pp, now €1,291 for a six-day trip from Egilsstaðir return.