G Adventures Dublin Event Launches New Sailing Trips

Over 50 travel agents braved the wind and rain yesterday evening to join the G Adventures team of Casey Mead, John Grehan and Vince Donnelly in the Harbourmaster Bar in Dublin for the launch of two new sailing trips in Montenegro and Indonesia.

The new trips bring to eight the number of sailing destinations offered by G Adventures, which include the British Virgin Islands, Croatia, Cuba, Greece, Thailand, and Turkey.

Vince Donnelly, Global Sailing Manager, said: “A sailing trip is a great holiday option for travellers looking to do as much or as little as they like. Some travellers are keen to learn the ‘ins and outs’ of sailing from our team of experienced skippers, whereas others are happy to relax and watch the world go by, before arriving at their next port of call or barely inhabited island.

“While we sell a set itinerary, it is up to the skipper and the group if they fancu taking a detour to a special island off the beaten track for a picnic on the beach, which is what makes G Adventures’ sailing tours so popular.”

After presentations by John Grehan and Vince, John held a quiz via Kahoot, which generated great excitement as the leader changed after each question, but with early leader Ciara Donnelly of Trailfinders making a late comeback to win the prize of a sailing trip. A business card draw produced another sailing trip prize for Lyndsey Dolan-King.

Montenegro

The eight-day Montenergo sailing trip starts and ends in Dubrovnik and is priced from €1,099 per person. Travellers will witness dramatic scenery and impressive Balkan landscapes as they move south along the Dalmatian coast, checking out an ancient fishing village, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the area’s most beautiful beaches for swimming, snorkeling and sunbathing.

Departs weekly from 27th May to 19th August 2017.

Indonesia

The seven-day Indonesia sailing trip starts and ends in Bali and is priced from €1,199 per person. Travellers will sail the beautiful coastlines of Bali and Lombok, enjoying the vistas from the deck of a catamaran and the fabulous Gili Islands with snorkeling excursions, kayaking tours, beachfront bars, and yoga sessions.

Departs weekly from 9th July to 19th November 2017.

For more information or to book, call 01 697 1360 or visit www.gadventures.co.uk