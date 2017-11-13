News

G Adventures Rebrands Yolo to ‘18-to-Thirtysomethings’

G Adventures has rebranded its ‘Yolo’ programme of tours for younger travellers to ‘18-to-Thirtysomethings’. The refresh is being made to make it clear to customers that these trips are designed for travellers aged between 18 and 39 years old. The small group adventure operator has also announced eight new trips for this demographic in 2018, including a Thai Full Moon Party and newly designed trips in Japan, the Philippines, Laos and Indonesia.

Brian Young, Managing Director, said the new branding makes it more transparent to travellers what kind of trip they are looking to purchase. “We have had a lot of fun with the Yolo brand and being part of the zeitgeist, but as a customer-oriented organisation we want to make things easier for our travellers and our agent partners. 18-to-Thirtysomethings makes it clear what is being sold.

“We are also thrilled to expand our 18-to-Thirtysomethings offering in Asia, as it is the biggest market for our younger travellers from the UK and Ireland. Thailand is still the number one place to go, followed by India, the USA and Vietnam.”

The youth market is a growing segment of G Adventures’ business globally. Since its launch in 2012, the 18-39 age bracket has seen increased global passenger growth of more than 85%, outpacing the small-group tour operator’s eight other travel styles.

“Travel is no longer a luxury for younger people; it’s a right,” added Brian. “They are factoring travel spend into their budgets and, just like they want to share experiences online, they want to share their travel experiences in real life, and want to do so in a meaningful way. A small-group tour gives them safety and flexibility, as well as the local and social connections they are looking for from their travel choices.”

All 185 tours in G Adventures’ refreshed 18-to-Thirtysomethings portfolio are affordable, are from less than one week to more than nine weeks long, and are designed to be fun-filled and fast-paced. Branded on-trip experiences such as a ‘Big Night Out’ are included for travellers who want to party with people of a similar age after a full day of adventure. As with all G Adventures trips, tours provide locally-owned accommodation, authentic cultural experiences and a local Chief Experience Officer.

New 18-to-Thirtysomethings Trips for 2018

Thailand Full Moon Party: An all-night dance party that takes place each month in Kho Phangan. Experience bustling Bangkok, enjoy nature at Khao Sok National Park, relax on the white-sand beaches of Koh Samui and Koh Tao, tour Cheow Lan Lake by longtail boat, and stop at a floating rafthouse for a delicious local lunch. Priced from €699pp for an eight-day trip from Bangkok to Ko Pha Ngan.

Japan on a Shoestring–: A taste of both old and new Japan with this six-day tour with an itinerary of the country’s most iconic cities. Experience everything from the bustling energy of Tokyo’s city centre to the rolling countryside of Takayama. Don’t forget Kyoto, a city of peaceful gardens and stunning temples. Priced from €1,149pp for a six-day trip from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Islands of the Philippines on a Shoestring: Roam Bohol’s famous Chocolate Hills (not suitable for consumption), snorkel with massive whale sharks in the clearest of clear blue waters (if the season is right), roam through exotic Manila and historic Cebu, chill out in laid-back Siquijor, and soak up the beach vibes of Boracay. Priced from €1,399pp for a 10-day trip from Manila to Boracay Island.

Laos on a Shoestring: Start this nine-day tour in laid-back Vientiane and head south to Chiang Mai, experiencing some of the best of Southeast Asia along the way. Caves, city lights, temples, street food crawls – this adventure has got it all. Priced from €629pp for a nine-day trip from Vientiane to Chiang Mai.

Indonesia Adventure – Java & Bali –: Indonesia lives in a corner of the world where everything is plentiful – delicious food, welcoming people, and, of course, picturesque tropical islands. Take your time on this three-week tour that takes you from the frenetic city centre of Jakarta to the undeniably leisurely vibes of Ubud on the famously lush island of Bali. Priced from €1,849pp for a 21-day trip from Jakarta to Gili Trawangan.

NB: Prices do not include flights. For inclusions, see trip links above.

