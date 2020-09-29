G Adventures to Host ‘Retravel Live’ Virtual Event Series

Over the next few months, starting tomorrow, Wednesday 30 September, G Adventures will be hosting a series of live discussions with leading voices from across the industry to tackle the most pressing issues facing travel today. Calling on consumers, travel agents, suppliers and media to join the conversation, Retravel Live will shine a light on the traveller’s power to enact change and contribute to making the new way of travel better for everyone.

The first Retravel Live event, on 30 September at 12pm EDT / 5pm BST, will cover the impact of the shift from ‘overtourism’ to ‘undertourism’, whether the new buzzword ‘regenerative travel’ will be more than just a fad, and how travellers can take actionable steps to ‘retravel’ better when they book their next holiday. Guest panellists are Elizabeth Becker, author of Overbooked; Juliet Kinsman, Sustainability Editor at Conde Nast Traveller UK; and George Stone, Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic Traveler.

G Adventures’ founder, Bruce Poon Tip, who will also host ‘Retravel Live: An important conversation about travel’, said: “This will be the first in a series of enlightening and inspiring online conversations focused on the ways we can all travel better.

“I am honoured to sit alongside this panel of expert special guests, who are all proven thought leaders in the world of travel. We are all united in our vision that travel can and must be done better, and together we will be tackling the hottest issues facing the industry, discussing how we can ‘retravel’ the right way, and sharing tangible ways our audience can make the right decisions.”

Event: Retravel Live: An important conversation about travel

Date: 30 September 2020

Time: 12.00pm EDT / 5pm BST

Link: https://retravellive.com

Featured Panellists

Elizabeth Becker, author, Overbooked

Elizabeth Becker is the author of ‘Overbooked: The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism’, which was hailed by Arthur Former as “required reading” about the future of global tourism. In 2019, Conde Nast Traveler named Elizabeth one of the people who has changed how the world travels because of her book and one of the most powerful women in the travel world for emphasising a conservationist ethic in tourism.

Juliet Kinsman, Sustainability Editor, Conde Nast Traveller UK

Juliet Kinsman is a UK-based writer, journalist and sustainable travel expert. As the first sustainability editor for Condé Nast Traveller and a regular guest for BBC Radio London, she is passionate about inspiring people to make travel a force for good. Her new book ‘The Green Edit: Travel, Easy Tips for the Eco-Friendly Traveller’, looks at how travellers can change their travel habits to have a more positive impact.

George Stone, Editor-in-Chief, National Geographic Traveler US

A globe-trotting writer and editor for more than 25 years, George Stone directs National Geographic’s travel media strategy across platforms and drives the publication of content that helps readers explore the world with an ethic of conservation. George leads the development of journalistically sound storytelling that sparks curiosity and adventure, extends the National Geographic brand to new audiences, and serves a global community of travellers who care about the planet.

Bruce Poon Tip, Founder, G Adventures (host and moderator)

Passionate about the power of travel to change the world for the better, Bruce Poon Tip is a global leader in social entrepreneurship, leadership, immersive travel, and innovation. In 2020, Bruce was honoured as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business, and released an instabook titled ‘Unlearn: The Year the Earth Stood Still’.

For more information on Retravel Live events, visit https://retravellive.com.