Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort to Host Spa Life Ireland

The Irish salon and spa contributes €540 million annually to the Irish economy, according to research carried out by Phorest Salon Software in 2017. There are approximately 4,000 salons and spas ​across Ireland, which is impressive when you compare it to the population of the country, which is estimated to be 4.7 million​. Recognising this, Spa Life has selected Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort near Belfast to host its forthcoming Spa Life Ireland event as from 18th – 20th May 2020, supported by Tourism NI with the Irish Spa Association in attendance on 19th May.

Brenda Murphy, speaking on behalf of Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort to successfully secure bringing Spa Life to Northern Ireland this year, a vital industry conference to showcase this growing industry. We look forward to showcasing not only one of our most prestigious spa properties but also the destination to key media, luxury spa owners and decision makers.

“The vision that has driven Galgorm’s sustained invested in its spa offering is to create an authentic Irish spa, offering immersive experiences that harness the beauty of its stunning Co Antrim setting. We have been working closely with the industry to develop these unique, quality-led, compelling consumer experiences that really give a sense of place. The spa and wellness industry is a key element in the delivery of this and attendees can look forward to enjoying some of these experiences, both as part of the conference programme and during pre- and post-stays in the region.”

A premier spa destination, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, located just 30 minutes from both Belfast airports, offers an extensive multi-award-winning, world-class spa, superb choice of dining facilities with renowned discreet yet friendly service. Galgorm, which sits on the banks of the River Maine within 163 acres of pretty parkland, is Ireland’s first wellness choice for business and leisure, an ideal combination reflected in the programme offered to the Spa Life delegates.

No other event places such a strong emphasis on nurturing the community of spa professionals who make the spa sector so exciting and dynamic. Spa Life International is Europe’s largest spa-dedicated event and typically attracts and international audience of senior wellness professionals from across Europe. Sharing a synergy, Spa Life and Galgorm Resort aim to constantly raise the bar in wellness. Spa Life, by helping spa professionals to grow their product offering, build their networks and develop the skills and knowledge to drive the industry forward. Galgorm by offering unique, expert and extensive wellbeing facilities, treatments and services. The fourth Spa Life Ireland at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort is not to be missed!

Colin Johnston, Managing Director, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, said: “Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort is proud and delighted to be hosting the Spa Life Ireland Convention 2020 and would like to extend a warm welcome to all delegates, sponsors and exhibitors. We have continually invested in our offering to build a strong and sustainable wellness business that was recognised as Global Luxury Spa Hotel of the Year in 2017 and 2018. We are proud to represent the Irish spa sector, promoting wellness tourism on the global stage, and we look forward to sharing insights into the vision behind the development of our spa concept. We can’t wait to welcome you to experience our hospitality at Spa Life Ireland 2020.”