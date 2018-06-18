Galicia Brings Seafood Festival to Cooks Academy in Dublin

O Grove region of Galicia brought its Seafood Festival to the Irish travel trade at Cooks Academy in South William Street, Dublin. Tentacles were prevalent on the night with octopus, cockles and mussels (remind you of anything?), razor clams, and scallops all on the menu.

A demonstration by Galician chef Alvaro Fuentes, ably assisted by Cecilia Garcia from O Grove, got the evening off to a lively start with many of the guests doing their best to copy the skill of Alvaro – with some success. The star of the evening was definitely the fine octopus introduced by chef Manuel Rodriguez.

There are many similarities between Ireland and the Galicia region of Spain, with Celtic culture prominent and one of the instruments common to both is the bagpipes. There is also some tradition going back many years of Irish and Galicia mixed marriages.

Apart from fishing, agriculture on small farms throughout the region specialising in dairy and beef farming is a major contributor to the economy of the region.

The flight time from Dublin is 1 hour 40 minutes to Vigo, making access from Ireland easy.