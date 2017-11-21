Galway Hosts Successful Worldchoice Conference 2017

Grogan Travel was selected as the Agent of the Year 2017 at the successful Worldchoice conference, which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Galway. The headline sponsor was Shannon Airport. More than 200 agents and suppliers had one-to-one meetings over the weekend, with lots of networking taking place at the social and dining events.

The conference theme was ‘The Power of You’. There were 12 awards given to Worldchoice members on the night with the award for Travel Consultant of the Year going to Clodagh Connolly, Corrib Travel, while the Newcomer top travel award went to Jill Mikalauskiene, Navan Travel.

Declan Power revealed that Shannon Airport is planning to build the largest aircraft hanger in the State and will be capable of holding the Airbus A380 aircraft.

Mark Reddy, who is a certified trainer, gave an interesting presentation on the role of the agent in gaining the trust of the customer. He pointed out that the challenge today is a complete shift from transactional selling to one of consultative/relationship selling.

Other Winning Worldchoice Members