Galway Hosts Successful Worldchoice Conference 2017

Grogan Travel was selected as the Agent of the Year 2017 at the successful Worldchoice conference, which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Galway. The headline sponsor was Shannon Airport. More than 200 agents and suppliers had one-to-one meetings over the weekend, with lots of networking taking place at the social and dining events.

Annie Donnelly’s luck was in as she was the winner of a voucher for Shannon Airport Duty Free

The conference theme was ‘The Power of You’. There were 12 awards given to Worldchoice members on the night with the award for Travel Consultant of the Year going to Clodagh Connolly, Corrib Travel, while the Newcomer top travel award went to Jill Mikalauskiene, Navan Travel.

Declan Power from headline sponsor, Shannon Airport, speaks to delegates

Declan Power revealed that Shannon Airport is planning to build the largest aircraft hanger in the State and will be capable of holding the Airbus A380 aircraft.

Mark Reddy, Reddy Advisory

Mark Reddy, who is a certified trainer, gave an interesting presentation on the role of the agent in gaining the trust of the customer. He pointed out that the challenge today is a complete shift from transactional selling to one of consultative/relationship selling.

Isobel Harrison, Shannon Airport, meets Linda Byrne and Yvonne Larkin, Strand Travel

John Booty, Wendy Wu Tours, briefs Frances Grogan and Riana Burke, Grogan Travel

Tom and Maureen Walsh get a cruising update from Royal Caribbean International’s Jennifer Callister

Julia Byrne, ASL Airlines, at the workshop

Patrick McKinney tells Janet Cahill and Maura Doran, O’Leary Travel, all about Qatar Airways

Charlie McNally and Eilish Wall, TCC, meet with Michelle McMullen and Cora Kenny, O’Leary Travel

Jeannette Taylor and Mary Denton, Sunway, catch up with Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus

Margaret Roper and Rachel Donnelly, Grenham Travel, meet Martin Penrose, If Only…

Lynda Betsch, Aegean Airlines, and Bernadette Goldsmith, Air Canada

Paul Dawson, Dawson Travel, with Pat Dawson, ITAA Chief Executive, and Michael Doorley, Shandon Travel

Dermot Merrigan, Irish Ferries; Peter O’Hanlon, Trailfinders; and Marie McCarthy, Irish Ferries, at the Gala Dinner

Alper Sean Kanburoglu presents Andrea McHugh, Curragh Travel, with two tickets to any Turkish Airlines destination

Mary Denton, Sunway, presents Ian Collins, Strand Travel, with his prize

Other Winning Worldchoice Members

Fahy Travel

Travel Value.ie

