GBTA Announces Top 50 Women in Travel

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) – the world’s largest business travel association and worldwide leader in education, research, networking, and advocacy for the industry – has announced the Top 50 Women in Travel, a distinguished group of professionals who are driving positive change for the career mobility of women in travel-related industries. These outstanding women leaders were selected for their contributions to the travel industry across EMEA, APAC, LATAM, Canada and the U.S.

“Never has the mission of WINiT by GBTA been more important than now, when women have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic especially hard,” said Dorothy Dowling, chair of the WINiT Strategic Advisory Board and senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “These women have been selected for this esteemed list not only for the determination and focus they’ve exhibited in elevating their own careers but for their dedication to reaching a hand out to help other women rise in the industry as well.”

The Top 50 Women in Travel from 2020 are:

Through its stewardship of WINiT and throughout all of the Association’s initiatives, GBTA is committed to being the industry voice advocating for diversity, equality and inclusion, and to raising the profile for all individuals from all walks of life, religion, race, age, gender, sexual orientation and disabilities, mental health and invisible illnesses.

“The WINiT ceremony, held virtually this year, provides us with the important opportunity to come together as an industry and celebrate our peers who are making a difference in this industry we love,” Michelle (Mick) Lee, founder and vice chair of the WINiT Strategic Advisory Board and managing director at BNY Mellon. “I’m thrilled to honor these Top 50 women who are connecting, educating and advocating for the advancement of women in our industry.”

All recipients will be honored at the WINiT Awards & Virtual Gala on March 8 at 1 p.m. ET (6pm GMT). In addition to recognising these 50 outstanding women, awards will be presented for Founders Award, Rising Female Leader, Best Mentor/Coach – Female, Best Mentor/Coach – Male, Company Achievement: Creating a Company Culture for Women to Advance and Succeed, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

You can register for the event here.