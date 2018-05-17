News

GDPR is Coming – and ITTN Wants to Keep in Touch with You!

On Friday 25th May 2018, the EU will introduce the new privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation – and as a valued reader of Irish Travel Trade News we want to keep you informed and continue to deliver the latest travel industry news, competitions and invitations direct to your inbox. Tomorrow you will receive an email from ITTN on which you will simply need to select ‘YES’ to make this happen.

With changes to the Data Protection Law 2018 we need to confirm that you are happy to keep receiving our emails. By selecting ‘YES’ you will continue to receive:

  • ITTN eBulletins
  • ITTN Client-dedicated eNews
  • Occasional updates, new promotions or competitions offered by Advantage Group

PLEASE NOTE: If you do select ‘YES’, you can still unsubscribe at anytime.

You can withdraw your permission to receive our emails at any time by using the unsubscribe link found at the top of every email you receive from us.

Sincerely,

Your ITTN Team

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

