Gearoid Shares His Experience in New Travel Counsellors Campaign

Former Tom Mannion Travel (TMT) owner, Gearoid Mannion, is the face of a new campaign from Travel Counsellors following his move to run his business with the company.

Gearoid appears in a number of videos talking about his experience in making the move, the support he receives, feedback about the technology he uses, and what the differences are from his previous life running TMT. The videos have been shared across social media and are already receiving high levels of engagement and feedback from those interested in how the company’s business model works, and the benefits for people like Gearoid who have come from an agency owner background.

Click here to watch Gearoid’s video and learn more about his journey:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgmqDE-HKR0

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “Over the past 12 months we have seen a considerable increase in interest from agency owners who want to continue to be in control, but are finding the current way they run their businesses more and more challenging. With the rising costs of overheads, staff and licensing, and the tendency to get ‘bogged down’ in the administration of running an agency, owners are now looking for an alternative route to build a successful travel business.

“Gearoid was a perfect example of this when he joined us just over a year ago, and is now reaping the rewards of running his business as a Travel Counsellor franchisee. We felt there was a real need to share his story with others who have been asking similar questions around what it would entail to make the move.”

Gearoid made the decision to close his family travel agency after over 50 years trading. In the videos he talks about why he did this and gives a truly first-hand and personal insight into what his new life is like running his franchise as a Travel Counsellor.

Ennis-based Gearoid said: “It obviously wasn’t an easy decision at the time but the agency was at a crossroads and after exploring the various options available to me it was clear Travel Counsellors was the way to go. I can honestly say I have never looked back. The difference between my life now and the life in my former agency is significant, to say the least. So I was more than happy to share my experience if it can help inform others who may be considering a similar move.”

Travel Counsellors operates in Ireland and six other markets across the globe: the UK, the Netherlands, South Africa, Australia, UAE, and Belgium. The company is already celebrating a record January, hitting its best ever sales day in its 22-year history of €3.85 million on Friday 20th January 2017.