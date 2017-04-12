News

Geraldine Wins Place on Fam Trip to South Africa

Last Wednesday night, 32 agents from the West of Ireland attended a training session in the Galway Bay Hotel organised by South African Tourism, Travel Focus and Audrey Headon Representation – and a place on a fam trip to South Africa was won by Geraldine Dolan, Society Travel.

Denise Connaughton, Holiday Experts; Margaret Roper, Grenham Travel; and Avril McGrath, Corrib Travel; with Audrey Headon, Headon Representation

Nina Farrimond, Manager Trade Relations, South African Tourism (above left) was the trainer for the evening along with Anne O’Sullivan from Travel Focus. Nina informed agents that tourism from Ireland to South Africa was up 16% last year and delivered what Frances Grogan summed up in her kind words afterwards as “the best training session I have ever been at”.

Frances Grogan, Grogan Travel; Margaret Giblin and Kaspers Kivlenieks, Fahy Travel; and Marie Grenham, Grenham Travel

The event gave agents an in-depth knowledge of Cape Town, The Garden Route and Kruger Park, and everyone left feeling better equipped to sell South Africa as a holiday destination.

Winner of a place on an educational to South Africa, Geraldine Dolan, Society Travel (centre) receives her prize from Nina Farrimond, South African Tourism, and Anne O’Sullivan, Travel Focus

The winner of a place on an educational to South Africa was Geraldine Dolan, Society Travel, while Amanda Sharkey, Grenham Travel, won some South African wine and Riona Burke, Grogan Travel, won a National Geographic goodie bag.

Winner of South African wine: Amanda Sharkey, Grenham Travel

Winner of a National Geographic goodie bag: Riona Burke, Grogan Travel

Watch out for further details of training sessions around the country!

Fiona Flaherty and Caroline O’Toole, Fahy Travel

Margaret Roper, Amanda Sharkey and Rachel Donnelly, all Grenham Travel, with Nina Farrimond, South African Tourism

Mike Shinnors and Denise Connaughton, Holiday Experts

Anna May and PJ Gannon, East West Travel

Geraldine Dolan, Mary Dolan and Glenn Burke, Society Travel

Lorraine Walsh, Westport Travel; Ciara Sweeney, Corrib Travel; Lynne Casey and Maura Fahy, Fahy Travel

Emer McDermott, McDermott Travel; Fidelma Burke and Riona Burke, Grogan Travel

Kersti Costello and Marion Dunne, Grogan Travel

Anita Gately, Keller Travel

Anne Donnelly, Keller Travel, and Nina Farrimond, South African Tourism

