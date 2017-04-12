Geraldine Wins Place on Fam Trip to South Africa

Last Wednesday night, 32 agents from the West of Ireland attended a training session in the Galway Bay Hotel organised by South African Tourism, Travel Focus and Audrey Headon Representation – and a place on a fam trip to South Africa was won by Geraldine Dolan, Society Travel.

Nina Farrimond, Manager Trade Relations, South African Tourism (above left) was the trainer for the evening along with Anne O’Sullivan from Travel Focus. Nina informed agents that tourism from Ireland to South Africa was up 16% last year and delivered what Frances Grogan summed up in her kind words afterwards as “the best training session I have ever been at”.

The event gave agents an in-depth knowledge of Cape Town, The Garden Route and Kruger Park, and everyone left feeling better equipped to sell South Africa as a holiday destination.

The winner of a place on an educational to South Africa was Geraldine Dolan, Society Travel, while Amanda Sharkey, Grenham Travel, won some South African wine and Riona Burke, Grogan Travel, won a National Geographic goodie bag.

Watch out for further details of training sessions around the country!