German Airlines to Enforce Stricter Mask Regulations

All passengers six years old and older flying Lufthansa Group carriers have to wear medical grade masks, according to new rules announced by German airline trade group Barig.

From February 1, passengers except small children flying Lufthansa, Austrian, Brussels, Eurowings and Swiss – as well as Condor and TUI fly Deutschland – will have to provide their own surgical (FFP2 or KN95) or N95 mask. The rule is also enforced in passengers areas at German airports. Cloth masks are not permitted.

While face masks are obligatory on virtually all flights, many airlines, including Aer Lingus, still permit reusable cloth masks to be worn.

 

 

