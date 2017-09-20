Get Set for a European City Break Spectacular

Continental Europe from Cork Airport

With autumn setting in and winter looming, it’s time to book an exciting city excursion to look forward to. Cork Airport has it covered with many city breaks to suit all tastes. Through Aer Lingus and Ryanair, Cork Airport offers flight options to key European destinations across Germany and France.

If it’s culture that is sought, Munich is the place to be. The bustling city situated on the banks of the River Isar is the third largest German city after Berlin and Hamburg. Munich has strong connections with classical music and opera, and is regarded as a European cultural centre, having hosted famous composers including Mozart and Wagner. Of course, being located in Germany’s Northern Bavaria, the city also has a rich brewing culture offering some of the world’s best craft beers.

Düsseldorf is also known for beer as well as fine art, fashion, experimental music and trade fairs. It also hosts one of the largest Christmas gatherings in Germany from mid-November, perfect for a pre-Christmas break.

Cork Airport also operates a regular and year-round schedule to the French capital, Paris. This city metropolis offers hours of meandering and exploring iconic museums and architecture. This is beautifully balanced by the delectable cuisine and luxury shopping on offer.

Off the beaten track, but just as stunning as the French capital are Bordeaux and Carcassonne. Bordeaux merges classical and neo-classical with a modern cityscape beautifully and has been awarded World Heritage Site status. Venture south to France’s Languedoc region and you will encounter the stunning and time encapsulated walled town of Carcassonne. With a fortified medieval castle, basilica and cathedral, Carcassonne is the definition of a fairy tale town, with glorious Southern France weather to accompany a traveller’s wanderings.

With all of these options, and daily route operations, you are only a click away to exploring a new European city from Cork Airport. To book see, www.corkairport.com/destinations/book-flights