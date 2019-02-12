News

Getting the Scoop for Ireland! Tourism Ireland in Italy

Tourism Ireland in Italy highlighted the island of Ireland, and the many great reasons for Italian holidaymakers to visit in 2019, at an event in Milan attended by around 60 travel and lifestyle journalists and bloggers, as well as some leading Italian tour operators.

Above are the Tourism Ireland team, and partners from the island of Ireland, at a media event in Milan.

The event was designed to entertain and inform the guests about Ireland and really bring the destination to life – and included a cooking demo by Paul Cunningham of Brunel’s Restaurant in Newcastle and whiskey tasting by Slane Distillery. Other companies showcasing the best of Ireland included Bord Bia, A Taste of West Cork Food Festival and Galway 2020. Fun photo opportunities for the influencers and journalists helped stimulate sharing and conversation about Ireland on social channels during the event.

Tourism Ireland also unveiled its new ‘Fill your Heart with Ireland’ campaign (in Italian, ‘Irlanda Dritto al Cuore’).

Speaking in Milan, Niamh Kinsella, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy, said: “In 2017, we welcomed a record 363,300 Italian visitors to Ireland, up +5.5% on 2016. We are now focused on the year ahead. Our aim is to build on this success and to continue to grow Italian visitor numbers. We will achieve this by working in close collaboration with our Irish and Italian tourism partners, rolling out an extensive programme of high impact campaigns and promotions which will target Italian travellers with the greatest potential to visit Ireland.”

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

