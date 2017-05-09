News

Gillian is New Executive Director of Visit USA Committee

Gillian Young, American Holidays, has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Visit USA Committee in Ireland.

Dee Burdock said: “On behalf of all our members, I am happy to announce and welcome Gillian Young as the newly appointed Executive Director of the Visit USA Committee in Ireland. Gillian brings with her a wealth of experience having worked in the travel industry for over 27 years and specialising in the US market for 23 years with American Holidays.”

Gillian said: “I am looking forward to meeting and supporting all the Visit USA members and travel trade and continue to actively promote the USA in Ireland.”

Gillian’s contact details will be gillian@visitusa.ie.

