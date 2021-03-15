Give emigrants from Ireland the recognition they deserve.

Give emigrants from Ireland the recognition they deserve.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is inviting people from all over the world to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and pay tribute to their Irish family members who emigrated, by adding their names to the award-winning museum.

People are invited to submit the names of their family members who have emigrated from the island of Ireland. Their details will be recorded and displayed in an interactive exhibition in EPIC, showing the spread of Irish emigrant names throughout the world.

Every emigrant who left Irish shores took one very important thing with them, something that gave them their strength, their identity, their power to change the world and something that they would pass on to future generations – their name. By adding the names of people who moved from Ireland, EPIC is giving the millions of people of Irish descent an opportunity to reconnect their family name with Ireland.

“Every person who left Ireland is part of our emigration history.” says Patrick Greene, CEO and Museum Director of EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. “The life they started in a new country is part of the impact of the Irish abroad and this exhibition aims to pay tribute to them and spotlight a powerful part of their story – their name. These journeys were not taken lightly and this exhibition marks the decisions they made to leave and celebrates the journeys they made and the lives they went on to build.”

The Power of a Name exhibition

People can add their name via the EPIC website by visiting www.epicchq.com/names. As well as the emigrant name, the exhibition will include where they emigrated from and to, and the year they left.

The permanent exhibition is situated in the Connections Gallery in EPIC, located in the 200 year old vaults of The chq Building in Dublin’s Docklands.

#ittnswitchedon