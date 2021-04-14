Glenapp Castle Gives First Look at New Penthouse Apartment

Glenapp Castle, a 17-bedroom Relais & Chateaux five-star hotel in Ayrshire, Scotland, has released its first images of The Endeavour, the hotel’s brand new Penthouse Apartment. Launching on 17th May, alongside the reopening of the hotel, The Endeavour is an easy contender for the most beautiful Penthouse Apartment in the whole of Scotland.

Through the conversion of the Castle’s entire top floor, The Endeavour provides more than 4,500 square feet of luxurious accommodation. The apartment has been delicately restored and designed using an eclectic mix of traditional furnishings and modern touches which has created something utterly breath-taking. The design utilises this mixture of the old and the new, with an interesting array of works of art and a carefully curated collection of artefacts. The opulent nature of the penthouse is matched by its stunning and romantic views of Ailsa Craig, the Isle of Arran, the Mull of Kintyre and on a particularly clear day, Ireland.

The penthouse is made up of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a lounge with dining room for up to 16 guests, a media room with seating for 12, sauna, library, a games room, a private lift and a personal treatment room for massages and beauty treatments. It has its own kitchen dining room and is able to be offered on an exclusive and private basis with a full butler service and private chef, but also integrating directly into the hotel’s services. Upon booking the suite, the option will be immediately available to dine in either the hotel’s main restaurants or in the private dining room of The Endeavour. The entire penthouse apartment floor can be configured for guests featuring either two bedrooms or the whole apartment as a four-bedroom suite. Guests staying in The Endeavour will undoubtedly utilise the rest of the Castle’s many attractions, but also have access to the very roof and ramparts of the Castle.

Owner Paul Szkiler said: “We believe The Endeavour penthouse apartment provides a world class destination in both its unique setting and surroundings and in providing a standard of service from a bygone era.”

As well as The Endeavour, the hotel has announced other new developments at the hotel, including the launch of the brand-new Azelea Glasshouse Restaurant, located in the Castle’s picturesque walled garden. A spa will also be added in the future.