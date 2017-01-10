News

Globe Hotels Appoints Headon Representation

Globe Hotels Appoints Headon Representation

Globe Hotels, which was established in 2005, has announced  the appointment of Headon Representation to work with the trade on their behalf.

“I have known Audrey Headon for over 20 years and I am very proud to announce this appointment today,” said Jeff Collins, Managing Director, Globe Hotels. “Audrey reflects what we are as a company, professional yet offering a friendly service, and I have no doubt that she will help to build our brand within the industry during her frequent visits to the travel agents throughout the country.”

“I am delighted to be working with Jeff,” said Audrey. “His enthusiasm, work ethic, and loyalty are what make him and his business such a success. Jeff has made many improvements to the Globe Hotels website over the past few months and I am looking forward to letting agents know about these improvements over the coming weeks.”

Globe Hotels offers hotels, apartments and villas worldwide at competitive prices, with many under direct contracts.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Big New Year Global Sale

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak January 2017 Campaign

SuperBreak Launches Free Deals Campaign with Iceland Incentive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
A330-200 Air Transat RR V06_NOUV_R1-1

Air Transat Seat Sale from Dublin to Canada

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
belinda-vazquez

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Swiss Irish Business Association Home Page

Catherine Grennell-Whyte is Honoured by SIBA

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance, Ross Waters, Tour America

Ross is Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico December Winner

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
orrs-travel-1

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Arriving Passengers

Dublin Airport Sets New Record with 28m Passengers Last Year

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland