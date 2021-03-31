News

Globetrotter VR Launches Series of Virtual City Tours

We may not be able to travel in real life, but there’s nothing to stop us from doing it virtually. Virtual Travel Platform Globetrotter VR has launched a new series of city tours for top destinations led by professional guides, to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. Destinations include Barcelona, Paris, Edinburgh, Milan and Dubai, and each tour is designed for full visitor immersion thanks to 360° imagery and the use of professional local tour guides.

“We aren’t trying to replicate physical walking tours, we are creating online travel experiences in their own right,” says Anastasia Pash, the Founder of Globetrotter VR.

Powered by web VR, Globetrotter VR’s virtual tours are accessible to anyone and don’t require special hardware to enjoy. You can take the tours online – on a laptop, desktop, mobile phone or virtual reality headset. All tours are fully interactive and include 3D models, archival photos and videos which makes the tour unique in the current market.

As well as on-demand experiences that you can watch at your convenience, the platform also offers live virtual walking tours, led by top professional tour guides, all experts in their cities and territories. There is also the opportunity to book private live tours.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

