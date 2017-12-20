GNTB Members Sales Guide for Expert Partners for Tourism in Germany

Looking for tourism service providers in Germany? The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) online Members Sales Guide provides an overview of companies and organisations that are relevant to tourism in Germany. At the click of a button you can find information about relevant brands and products and quickly access contact details for GNTB partners.

Members of the GNTB come from a wide range of sectors, from transport, accommodation, shopping and visitor attractions to marketing organisations and trade associations, and can create tailored packages for you by region or theme.

They can also assist you with travel planning and provide in-depth information on individual market segments. Find out more about products and services for individual, group and business travel, sustainable tourism and accessibility. The interactive map will help you to locate all the providers in Germany.

The Sales Guide also lists partners by theme according to their product portfolio. Alongside megatrends such as ‘nature and recreation’ and ‘towns, cities and culture’, German service providers in important sectors such as shopping and MICE are also listed.

http://www.germany.travel/en/trade/sales-guide-gntb-members/overview.html